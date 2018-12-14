Three persons including a police sergeant have been hospitalized due to a conflict over an incident of a UNP Pradeshiya Sabha member throwing firecrackers into the house of the said sergeant.

Weeraketiya Police stated that the relevant PS member was arrested last night (13) over the incident.

The arrestee is a UNP member of the Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha named Kaluarachchige Saman Kumara.

The said PS member had thrown lit fire crackers at the house of a police sergeant named Obadaarachchige Samantha Chandana, residing in Ihalagoda-Witharanadeniya, Tangalle. The sergeant is serving as a security official at the Carlton House in Tangalle.

The incident had escalated in to a conflict between the two parties which resulted in injuries to 03 persons.

Among the injured are the police sergeant, the sergeant’s aunt and the elder brother of the arrested PS member. They are currently receiving treatment at Weeraketiya and Tangalle hospitals, stated the police.

The PS member had been arrested over a complaint lodged at the Weeraketiya Police station by the sergeant.

Weeraketiya Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.