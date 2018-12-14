SC Justice Eva Wanasundera retires today

SC Justice Eva Wanasundera retires today

December 14, 2018   01:09 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Supreme Court today (14) announced the retirement of Justice Eva Wanasundera.

A three-judge bench consisting of Justices Eva Wanasundera, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Vijith Malalgoda attended the court proceedings at the courtroom 502 this morning.

Accordingly, Justice Aluwihare announced that Justice Wanasundera would retire from her 40-year service.

President’s Counsel Kanageswaran, acknowledging the 40-year service of Justice Wanasundera, congratulated her on her retirement.

