Two more Navy personnel arrested over murder of 11 youths

December 14, 2018   01:13 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two more navy personnel in connection with the abduction of the 11 youth in 2008 and 2009.

The arrest has been made last night (14), according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

A former Lieutenant Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi, alias ‘Navy Sampath’, is currently in remand over the case of with the abduction, torture, extortion and murder 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Sri Lanka’s Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne was also remanded and then later granted bail over allegedly protecting Lieutenant Commander Chandana Hettiarachchi. The former Navy Commander is accused of aiding and abetting the chief suspect of the case.

