Meeting of SLFP with President and Mahinda

Meeting of SLFP with President and Mahinda

December 14, 2018   02:19 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A meeting of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) representatives, chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena and Mahinda Rajapaksa will be held today (14).

MP Mahindanada Aluthgamage stated that the meeting is set to be held tonight; yet, n exact time has not been decided yet.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Party Leaders who support Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) led by Mahinda Rajapaksa was held this morning.

MP Aluthgamage stated that the said discussion was held at the official residence of Mahinda Rajapaksa in Wijerama Mawatha.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories