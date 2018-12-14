Saman Ratnapriya summoned to SIU

Saman Ratnapriya of the ‘Purawesi Balaya’ organization, who has been charged for allegedly making statements that would pose a threat to the national security, has been summoned to the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

He has arrived at the SIU at around 9.30 am this morning (14) along to record a statement.

Reportedly, two other members of ‘Puawesi Balaya’ organization, Prof Sarath Wijesuriya and Gamini Viyangoda have also arrived at the SIU along with Mr Ratnapriya.

On December 09, General Secretary of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU), Upul Nishantha had lodged a complaint at the Police Headquarters in this regard.

The complaint stated that Saman Ratnapriya had made statements that could create a revolt in the country and would pose a threat to national security during a recent press conference held on December 06.

Accordingly, the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) had launched investigations into the matter on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).