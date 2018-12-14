President approves Malinga as Captain for NZ Tour

-

Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the Captain of the Sri Lanka ODI and T20I teams for Sri Lanka’s tour in New Zealand, stated Sri Lanka Cricket.

President Maithripala Sirisena has approved the squad for the Tour in the absence of a functioning Sports Minister.

Accordingly, the following 17 players have been approved to represent the National ODI and T20 Squad of Sri Lanka during the ongoing tour in New Zealand.

1) Lasith Malinga – Captain

2) Niroshan Dickwella – Vice Captain

3) Angelo Mathews

4) Danushka Gunathilaka

5) Kusal Janith Perera

6) Dinesh Chandimal

7) Asela Gunaratne

8) Kusal Mendis

9) Dhananjaya De Silva

10) Thisara Perera

11) Dasun Shanaka

12) Lakshan Sandakan

13) Seekkuge Prasanna

14) Dushmantha Chameera

15) Kasun Rajitha

16) Nuwan Pradeep

17) Lahiru Kumara