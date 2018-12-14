President approves Malinga as Captain for NZ Tour
December 14, 2018 02:59 pm
Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the Captain of the Sri Lanka ODI and T20I teams for Sri Lanka’s tour in New Zealand, stated Sri Lanka Cricket.
President Maithripala Sirisena has approved the squad for the Tour in the absence of a functioning Sports Minister.
Accordingly, the following 17 players have been approved to represent the National ODI and T20 Squad of Sri Lanka during the ongoing tour in New Zealand.
1) Lasith Malinga – Captain
2) Niroshan Dickwella – Vice Captain
3) Angelo Mathews
4) Danushka Gunathilaka
5) Kusal Janith Perera
6) Dinesh Chandimal
7) Asela Gunaratne
8) Kusal Mendis
9) Dhananjaya De Silva
10) Thisara Perera
11) Dasun Shanaka
12) Lakshan Sandakan
13) Seekkuge Prasanna
14) Dushmantha Chameera
15) Kasun Rajitha
16) Nuwan Pradeep
17) Lahiru Kumara