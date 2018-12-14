UNP calls for UPFA to withdraw from govt.

The United National Party (UNP) has called for the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court and withdraw from the government.

UNP representatives have stated this during a press conference held at the Temple Trees this morning (14).

Commenting further, MP Nalin Bandara said that the Constitution, considered the foremost document of the country, has regained its rightful supremacy.

The situation could not have been reversed had the Supreme Court delivered a different verdict and a conspirative government was formed as a result, he said.

He also said that this verdict proves that the Supreme Court has accepted the provisions of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

MP Bandara noted that, although the Supreme Court verdict has voided the President’s decision, this would not lead to postponement of elections under any circumstances.