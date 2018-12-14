Beruwala heroin haul: Owner of trawler remanded

The owner of the trawler, which was allegedly used to transfer the stock of 231 kg of heroin recently intercepted, has been ordered to be remanded until the 20th of December.

The order was issued when the suspect was produced before the Colombo Acting Magistrate G.D. Perera today (14).

The suspect was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) on December 06 and was interrogated for over 07 days.

Presenting submissions before the court, the PNB has stated that the suspect has had connections with Seychelles for a long period of time.

The PNB has further stated that the two trawlers which belonged to the suspect and Rs 5.9 million cash that the suspect had earned from heroin racketeering are currently in their custody.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has also granted permission to the PNB to call for an analysis report on two satellite mobile phones belonging to the suspect and to investigate his bank accounts.