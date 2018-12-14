Will consult SC on holding elections  Deshapriya

Will consult SC on holding elections  Deshapriya

December 14, 2018   06:50 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Chairman of the Election Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya says that they will be consulting the Supreme Court on holding Provincial Council elections.

Addressing a program held with Hambantota District state officials, he said that the elections commission receives accusation over not holding elections.

He further stated that the election cannot be held under the new system due to issues regarding delimitations have not been resolved yet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories