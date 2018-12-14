Two nabbed at Pagoda Road with heroin worth Rs 12.1 mn

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has arrested two persons in Nugegoda over the possession of heroin, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The suspects had been travelling in a three-wheeler at Pagoda Road when the arrest has been made.

The PNB has apprehended 1 kg of heroin found on the suspects, said the Police.

According to the Police, the value of the haul of heroin is estimated be nearly Rs. 12.1 million.

Further investigations have commenced on the matter.