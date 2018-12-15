Fishermen told to stay away from deep sea areas off East coast

-

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee today, due to the deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive further about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal was located near latitude 8.8N, Longitude 86.2E at 11.30 p.m. on 14th December 2018 approximately 540 km east of Trincomalee.

The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours, the Met. Department warned.

Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee is high.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60 kmph over in the shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee while the wind speed will be 70-80 kmph and gusting up to 90 kmph at times over in the eastern and north eastern deep sea areas to Sri Lanka.

The shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanturai via Trincomalee can be rough and very rough at times. Eastern and north eastern deep sea areas can be very rough and high at times.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee till 16th December 2018.

Meanwhile the fishermen, who are in the warning areas, are advised to move to safer sea areas or return to the coast.

Special Weather Advisory for Deep Depression

The department says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern and North Central provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Central province.

Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island and the wind speed can increase up to 60kmph in the Northern Province.

Fairly cold weather can also be expected over the island, it said.