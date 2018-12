-

There is a chance of Ranil Wickremesinghe swearing in as the Prime Minister tomorrow (16), stated MP Ashok Abeysinghe.

Speaking to Ada Derana, he said that Wickremesinghe will take up the premiership again by the invitation of the President.

When Ada Derana inquired, MP Harin Fernando also stated that Ranil Wickremesinghe will take oaths as the Premier tomorrow.