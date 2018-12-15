Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

-

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has resigned from the post of Prime Minister, stated UPFA MP Shehan Semasinghe.

He mentioned this following a special meeting held between Mahinda Rajapaksa and United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarians, at the official residence of Rajapaksa in Wijerama Mawatha.

Based on the Supreme Court decision, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Minister cannot function until a new Prime Minister is appointed, pointed out the MP. Therefore, Rajapaksa has resigned from the Premiership in order for the President to appoint a new Prime Minister and a Cabinet, he said.

He said that the only persons who are happy with this situation are the groups who like to see the country in complete destruction. And those groups removed the voting right of the people by hiding behind a guise of democracy, he added.

Semasinghe says that they will act as a strong opposition in the future and fight against every harmful decision of a UNP led government.

MP also stated that they firmly believe that Mahinda Rajapaksa will be appointed the Leader of the Opposition.