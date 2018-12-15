Four arrested over murder in Pugoda

Four persons have been arrested by Kirindiwela Police in connection with the murder of a person in Pugoda, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

According to the police, a person was killed by gunfire on the 11th December, at Mandawala area in Pugoda.

The Police have apprehended the two firearms, including the one used in the shooting and two motorcycles, along with the suspects.

Reportedly, the arrested suspects are residents of Mudungoda area in Kirindiwela.

The suspects have been remanded until the 20th December as per the order of the Pugoda Magistrate’s Court.

Police are conducting further investigations in to the matter.