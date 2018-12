-

A body has been found inside a room at a rest house in Ambagahaoya area on the Badulla-Mahiyangana road, this morning (15).

The deceased has been identified as a 37 year old called Raj Sankar from Demodara area.

Police have discovered clinical records ascertaining that the deceased person was ailing from a health condition.

Badulla Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.