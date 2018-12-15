Newlywed couple injured in car crash on expressway

-

A newly married couple were wounded and hospitalised following an accident involving a car on the Southern Expressway this morning.

The car was driven by the bridegroom while they had been traveling towards Galle following their wedding in Matara when the vehicle had crashed into the guardrail of the expressway between Pinnaduwa and Imaduwa.

Police said that both the bride and the groom had sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.