Newlywed couple injured in car crash on expressway

Newlywed couple injured in car crash on expressway

December 15, 2018   12:47 pm

-

A newly married couple were wounded and hospitalised following an accident involving a car on the Southern Expressway this morning.

The car was driven by the bridegroom while they had been traveling towards Galle following their wedding in Matara when the vehicle had crashed into the guardrail of the expressway between Pinnaduwa and Imaduwa.

Police said that both the bride and the groom had sustained injuries in the accident and have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.  

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories