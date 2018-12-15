UNF Satyagraha ends

-

The Satyagraha launched by civil organizations and the United National Front (UNF), stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Satyagraha, on the theme of safeguarding democracy, continued for nearly 50 days at Viharamahadevi Park premises.

The civil organizations stated that the Satyagraha was concluded following the decision by the Supreme Court ruling that the dissolution of the Parliament on 9th November was illegal.

UNP MPs including Patali Champika Ranawaka and Rajitha Senaratne had commented on the event, as well.