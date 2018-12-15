Two arrested for blackmailing businessmen posing as policemen

-

Two individuals who had engaged in blackmailing businessmen in the guise of police officers have been arrested, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the suspects have been threatening businessmen of Horana Town via phone calls and blackmailing them for money.

At the point of arrest, a gram of heroin had also been in the possession of the suspects, stated the police.

The arrested suspects are of 35 and 50 in age and are residents of Bulathsinhala and Horana area, revealed the police.

The arrestees are slated to be produced before the Horana Magistrate today (15).

Horana Police are conducting further investigation on the matter.