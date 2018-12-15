UNP invites all to celebrate struggle for justice

United National Party (UNP) has invited all to the Galle Face Green to commemorate the struggle for justice, on Monday (Dec 17).

At press conference held today (15), General Secretary of UNP, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, stated that they invite all public to join the celebrations disregarding party differences.

According to Kariyawasam, National organizations including the United National Front (UNF) and trade unions will be joining the rally.