Will work for an election as the Opposition  Rohitha Abeygunawardena

UPFA MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena stated that they will work to expedite elections by fulfilling the duties as the Opposition.

He mentioned this at a press conference held at the SLPP head office on Lotus Road in Battaramulla.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, within a short time period, gave the economic relief the past government couldn’t give in their 4 years of governing, further stated the MP.

He also said that Rajapaksa also managed to end the ‘very dangerous’ two-thirds parliamentary majority as well.