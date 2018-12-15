Will work for an election as the Opposition  Rohitha Abeygunawardena

Will work for an election as the Opposition  Rohitha Abeygunawardena

December 15, 2018   05:19 pm

-

UPFA MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena stated that they will work to expedite elections by fulfilling the duties as the Opposition.

He mentioned this at a press conference held at the SLPP head office on Lotus Road in Battaramulla.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, within a short time period, gave the economic relief the past government couldn’t give in their 4 years of governing, further stated the MP.

He also said that Rajapaksa also managed to end the ‘very dangerous’ two-thirds parliamentary majority as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories