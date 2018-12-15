Guinea-Bissau national caught smuggling Cocaine worth Rs 30 mn

A foreign national has been apprehended by the Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in Cocaine.

The arrest has been made by the officials of the Narcotic Control Unit attached to the BIA.

The 28 year Guinea-Bissau national who had been arriving from Nigeria via Doha, had concealed over 2 kg of Cocaine inside a false bottom of his luggage.

The value of the seized haul of Cocaine is estimated to be Rs 30 million, state the Customs.

The Sri Lanka Customs are conducting further investigations.