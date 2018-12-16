We were up against CIA and MI6, not Karu and Ranil  Gammanpila

We were up against CIA and MI6, not Karu and Ranil  Gammanpila

December 16, 2018   12:08 am

-

UPFA MP Udaya Gammanpila claims that the foreign diplomats, who had applauded in elation when the Speaker declared that the government does not have a majority in Parliament, will be able to get a good night’s sleep tonight.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo on Saturday, he stated that they were not up against Speaker Karu Jayasuriya or UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“We were up against secret intelligence agencies such as America’s CIA and Britain’s MI6,” he claimed.

Gammanpila further said that they see the end of the government’s two-thirds majority as a massive victory itself and that the biggest victory of them all is the fact that the President is now on their side.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories