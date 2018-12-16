Will nominate Mahinda as Opposition Leader  Dinesh

-

MP Dinesh Gunawardena says that the United People’s Freedom Party (UPFA) intends to sit in the opposition and the Speaker would be informed in this regard.

Accordingly, the UPFA also intends to nominate former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Leader of Opposition, MP Gunawardena further said.

The meeting of UPFA members has been scheduled to hold on Tuesday (Nov. 18), while several discussions are also to be held tomorrow (17).