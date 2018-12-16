Naval & fishing communities cautioned of cyclonic storm PHETHAI

-

The deep depression over South-West Bay of Bengal has intensified into the cyclonic storm ‘PHETHAI’, the Department of Meteorology stated.

It was located near latitude 11.0N, Longitude 84.7E approximately 465 km east-northeast of Trincomalee at 01.30 a.m. this morning (16).

The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. The system is likely to move away from the country.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern Province. Mainly fair weather can be expected over elsewhere in the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 60kmph in the Northern Province and fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 50 kmph can be expected over elsewhere of the island.

Fairly cold weather can also be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep-sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankesanturai via Trincomalee till 17th December 2018. The fishermen, who are in the warning areas, are advised to move to safer sea areas or return to the coast.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive further about advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

For the next 24 hours:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off coast extending from Batticaloa to Kankasanthurai via Trincomalee. Heavy showers can be expected in the Eastern deep sea areas.

Winds will be Northerly to Northwesterly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph at times over the shallow sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai.

Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph and gusting up to 90 kmph at times over in the northern deep-sea areas to Sri Lanka.

Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph around the other sea areas of the island.

The sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.