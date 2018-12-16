Three cannabis cultivations raided in Panamure

December 16, 2018   11:49 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Three Cannabis cultivations have been raided by the Panamure Police along with raw Cannabis valued over Rs 2 million.

One suspect, who is revealed to be in connection with similar incidents, has been arrested during the raid.

He has reportedly confessed to being the owner of the three Cannabis cultivations.

The police have destroyed the seized raw Cannabis on the spot, however, a part of the haul was taken into custody to be submitted to the court.

The suspect has been produced before the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court.

