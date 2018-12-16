Mahinda Rajapaksas resignation letter to President

Mahinda Rajapaksas resignation letter to President

December 16, 2018   01:19 pm

-

Appreciating President Maithripala Sirisena’s decision of appointing him as Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa who resigned on December 15 within just over a month after taking office said it was done to rescue the country at a time when it was under financial and national pressure.

Rajapaksa held a multi-religious service at his home on Saturday where he signed a letter backing down from the post of prime minister conferred on him on October 26 after the President sacked UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, who .

In his letter of resignation addressed to the President, released to the media today, the former President says he decided to step down from the premiership as the first step towards liberating the country and its people from the clutches of certain forces attempting to destabilize the country by creating confusion between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.

Wickremesinghe was reinstated on Sunday (Dec 16), ending a 51-day crisis that had paralysed the nation.

 

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation letter:

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories