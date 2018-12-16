Hatton Depot incurs heavy revenue loss during political crisis

-

The revenue of Hatton Depot has decreased to Rs 16 million as a result of certain authorities taking over its administration for the past 47 days, Inspector Rohana De Silva of Hatton Depot stated.

He stated this addressing the media following the former authorities retrieving the administration of the depot as Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his resignation from the premiership.

Several bus drivers and conductors supporting the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have forcibly usurped the administration of the depot following the political turnover in the country and nearly 20 buses have not been deployed for daily commuting ever since, further commented the Depot Inspector.

The improper administration of the depot had caused this revenue loss and reportedly, they have used nearly Rs 800,000 belonging to the Hatton Depot for overtime allowances of the workers related to them, Mr De Silva complained.

Hatton depot had recorded its highest daily income of over Rs 2 million on November 05.