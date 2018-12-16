Saman Ekanayake appointed Secretary to PM

December 16, 2018   02:51 pm

Saman Ekanayake, senior Special Grade officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, has been appointed as the Secretary to the Prime Minister, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated.

The appointment has been made by President Maithripala Sirisena.

He was appointed to the Secretary to the Prime Minister in 2015 as well.

He has served in the Prime Minister’s Office, Department of Government Information, Ministries of Housing, External Affairs, Finance, Youth Affairs and Industries, Sri Lanka High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Sri Lanka High Commission in London.

