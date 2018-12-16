-

India has welcomed the resolution of the political situation in Sri Lanka, stated India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Spokesperson.

“As a close neighbour and true friend, India welcomes the resolution of the political situation in Sri Lanka. This is a reflection of the maturity demonstrated by all political forces, and also of the resilience of Sri Lankan democracy and its institutions,” said Raveesh Kumar.

He further stated that India remains committed to taking forward its people-oriented development projects in Sri Lanka.

“We are confident that India-Sri Lanka relations will continue to move on an upward trajectory,” he stated.

The statement comes after Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated as the Prime Minister on Sunday.

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in a day after disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the office.