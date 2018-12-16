-

The United National Party members who had joined with Mahinda Rajapaksa will not return to the UNP, says former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Addressing a public meeting held in Meegoda area, the former Minister said that he is making this comment as a respect to those members.

Furthermore, the rumours which claim that certain members of Sri Lanka Freedom Party would join the government are unwarranted and that most of the MPs have already informed the President and Mahinda Rajapaksa in this regard, Basil Rajapaksa noted.