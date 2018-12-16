Premiership given to Ranil while honouring democracy - President

-

“I have given Premiership to Ranil Wickremesinghe while honouring Parliamentary traditions and democracy,” President Maithripala Sirisena has stated.

He stated this addressing the members of United National Front (UPF) following the swearing-in ceremony of Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Prime Minister this morning (16).

The President stated that his statement on refusing to give premiership to Wickremesinghe even if all 225 in Parliament sign and request him to do so is his personal political opinion and persists to date.

However, he has decided to invite Ranil Wickremesinghe to be appointed the Prime Minister as a leader who honours the Parliament traditions and democracy, President Sirisena further stated.

Reminding that, in accordance with the Constitution, the Parliament or the judiciary do not have the authority to appoint the Premier, President Sirisena stated that he took this decision as the majority of 117 votes in the Parliament has sought Ranil Wickremesinghe to be appointed as the Prime Minister.