Resigning from premiership is not a big deal  Mahinda

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he would not give up the struggle commenced for the sake of the country despite him giving up premiership.

He stated this addressing an event held at the Carlton House in Tangalle this morning (16).

The President handed over premiership at a time when the country was imposed a heavy debt burden and development did not take place at all, Rajapaksa said.

He commented that the country would have faced a situation similar to that of France if it were not for them.

“We were able to provide subsidies to the public during that short period of time; we cut down VAT and other heavy taxes,” the former President continued.

Rajapaksa said that he gave up premiership realizing the situation that the country would be dragged into, had the power struggle continued any further although he was able to continue to serve as the premier.

He emphasized that resigning from premiership is of not a concerning issue for him as he had served as both the President and the Prime Minister on prior occasions.