Will expedite legal action against corruption  PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that they are determined to rectify their shortcomings and that they would take the steps to expedite the litigation regarding frauds and corruption.

He further stated that they have already initiated discussions with a number of political parties concerning the abolishment of the executive Presidency.

PM Wickremesinghe made a special statement today (16) after swearing in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Emphasizing that democracy will not be strengthened by acting against the constitution, he said that the Prime Minister of the country should have ‘the maximum confidence of the Parliament.

“Similarly, the Prime Minister and the Ministers should vacate their posts when a no-confidence motion was passed in Parliament against them. In terms of the Constitution, no one has the power to dissolve Parliament until four and half years have elapsed after a Parliament is formed. It can only be done on a resolution passed by two-thirds majority in Parliament,” PM Wickremesinghe continued.

Concluding his statement, the Prime Minister requested for everyone’s support ‘to bring about a free country for the unborn generation’ and to join hands with their broad alliance for the sake of the country.