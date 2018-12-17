Cyclonic storm Phethai moving away from Sri Lanka

-

The Cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” over South-West Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and it is located approximately 620 km north-northeast of Trincomalee at 11.30pm on 16th December.

The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and move away from the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

The influence of this system is expected to gradually decrease from today.

Mainly fair weather can be expected over the island and fairly cold weather can also be expected over the country, it said.

However, naval and fishing communities are advised to be vigilant while engaging in their activities in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off coast extending from Trincomalee to Kankasanturai via Mullaitivu while heavy showers can be expected in the Northern and north eastern deep sea areas.

Winds will be Northerly to North westerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph at times over in the northern and north eastern deep sea areas to Sri Lanka.

Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.