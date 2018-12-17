New Cabinet to be sworn in today?

The new Cabinet of Ministers are expected to be sworn in today (17).

Political sources have stated that the new Cabinet of Ministers would be sworn in within 48 hours following the swearing-in ceremony of Ranil Wickremesinghe in the Premiership.

Reportedly, the new Cabinet is to be limited to just 30 ministers.

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) has decided not to function as a national government, although its members had obtained ministerial posts by allying with the United National Front (UNF).

It was also reported that President Maithripala Sirisena would appoint new Secretaries to the Ministries following the swearing-in of the Ministers.