A special rally themed Yukthiye Satana’ has been organized to celebrate the verdict issued by the Supreme Court on the dissolution of Parliament, says the United National Party.

Accordingly, the rally will be held at the Galle Face Green at 1.00 p.m. this afternoon (17).

Responding to Ada Derana, General Secretary of UNP Parliamentarian Akila Viraj Kariyawasam commented in this regard.