Elephant found shot and killed in Rathmale

Elephant found shot and killed in Rathmale

December 17, 2018   10:37 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The body of an elephant shot and killed has been uncovered in Rathmale forest reserve, said Ada Derana reporter.

The elephant is aged between 15-20 years and approximately 7-and-a-half feet in height, according to wildlife officers.

The postmortem examination of the elephant is slated to be carried out by the officers of Giritale Wildlife Office.

Further investigations on the incident are conducted by the wildlife officers attached to Kaudulla National Park.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories