The State Christmas Festival 2018 was held in Mannar yesterday (16) under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The festival, themed ‘Birth of the Lord-Splendor of Christmas’, was colourful with various items including Christmas carols, the President’s Media Division stated.

President Sirisena also presented awards and certificates to the winners of the competitions held in parallel to the State Christmas Festival 2018.

Apostolic Nuncio in Sri Lanka Archbishop Pierre Nguyên Van Tot, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka Most Rev. Dr. Winston S. Fernando, Bishop of Mannar Most Rev. Dr.Emmanuel Fernando, Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray and Catholic devotees have participated in this occasion.