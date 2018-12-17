-

The European Union (EU) today welcomed the peaceful and democratic resolution of the political crisis in Sri Lanka.

The Delegation of the European Union has issued a statement in agreement with the EU Ambassadors and the Norwegian Ambassador resident in Colombo, a day after Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated as the Prime Minister.

Wickremesinghe was sworn-in a day after disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the office.

“As steady friends of Sri Lanka, we welcome the peaceful and democratic resolution of the political crisis in accordance with the constitution,” the joint statement said.

“We commend the resilience of Sri Lanka’s democratic institutions and will continue to support its efforts towards national reconciliation and prosperity for all.”