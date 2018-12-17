Three nabbed over firearms racket in Gampaha

December 17, 2018   01:03 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Three individuals, who had been engaged in the racketeering of firearms, have been arrested in Mathammana area in Gampaha.

Based on a tip-off received by the officers of Gampaha police station, one of the suspects was arrested along with a firearm, 04 bullets and a magazine during a raid.

Further police interrogations had led to the apprehending of two other persons in connection with the racket.

The suspects, revealed to be aged between 30-43 years, are residents of Minuwangoda and Bingiriya areas.

They are to be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court today (17) and Gampaha Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

