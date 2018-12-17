Committee probing violence in Parliament inspects CCTV footage

The committee appointed to probe the violent incidents that had taken place during the recent parliamentary sessions, is currently scrutinizing the CCTV footages of the Chamber, stated the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri.

He said that the members of the committee have been paired up to inspect the CCTV footages separately.

Accordingly, two members of the committee, Parliamentarians Bimal Rathnayake and Mavai S. Senathirajah will be scrutinizing CCTV footages tomorrow (18).

More video footages pertaining to the tense situations in the Parliament would be obtained from private media companies, the Deputy Speaker Kumarasiri added.

These video clips are slated to be inspected by a senior officer of Parliament and a special group of police personnel.

The Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya appointed a committee to probe the violent incidents took place at the Chamber during the parliamentary sessions held on 14th, 15th and 16th of November.

Chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri, the committee consists of the former Speaker of Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa, Parliamentarians Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Chandrasiri Gajadeera, Bimal Rathnayake and Mavai S. Senathirajah.

On November 27, Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the police have launched investigations into five complaints lodged with regard to the tense situation at the Parliament.