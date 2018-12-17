Discussion with Speaker on parliament seating arrangement

A discussion concerning the seating arrangement of the Members of Parliament is scheduled to take place with Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today (17), says Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando.

The Parliament is scheduled to be convened at 1.00 p.m. tomorrow (18).

New seating arrangements in the Chamber will be made accordingly if the Cabinet of Ministers swears in before convening the Parliament tomorrow, otherwise the seats would be assigned in accordance with the seniority of the Members of the Parliament, he added.

Reopening of the public gallery and the Speaker’s special guest gallery is also to be discussed with the Speaker, Mr Fernando stated.

Meanwhile, the TNA Leader R. Sampanthan and JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake have presently lost their positions of Opposition Leader and Chief Opposition Whip, respectively.

Further implementations regarding this would be taken when the Parliament convenes tomorrow, says Deputy General Secretary of Parliament Neil Iddawela.