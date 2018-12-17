Re-scrutinized results of Scholarship Exam to be released

December 17, 2018   04:36 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Re-scrutinized results of Grade 5 Scholarship Examination will be released online today (17), the Department of Examination (DoE) stated.

Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha stated that the list of the re-scrutinized results has already been submitted to the Ministry of Education.

The re-scrutinized results can be obtained via the official website of DoE: www.doenets.lk

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was held at 3,050 exam centres across the island on August 5.

