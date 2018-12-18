UK welcomes resolution of the political situation in Sri Lanka

-

Welcoming the resolution of the political situation in Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom says it will continue to stand by Sri Lanka as a close partner and friend.

Following the swearing in of Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister by President Sirisena on 16 December, UK’s Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field said: “I welcome progress made towards the peaceful resolution of the political situation in Sri Lanka.”

“The outcome is a welcome indication of the resilience of Sri Lanka’s judicial and democratic institutions, and of effective checks and balances between state powers,” he said.

The Minister of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said the UK will continue to stand by Sri Lanka as a close partner and friend, supporting Sri Lanka as it works to deliver sustainable and accountable reform to reinvigorate the economy, improve governance, and safeguard human rights across the country.

UK Ministers have made a number of statements since the recent outbreak of political tension in Sri Lanka on 26 October, calling on all parties to uphold the constitution and due legal and political process.

The UK said it is committed to supporting the Sri Lankan Government’s efforts to improve the human rights situation in the country.

The UK is providing Sri Lanka with £8.3 million of Conflict, Stability and Security Fund funding over three years, to include support for police reform and training, reconciliation and peace building, resettlement and demining in the north of the country, the statement said.