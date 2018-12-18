Possibility of ground frost in Nuwara Eliya

-

Mainly fair and cold weather will prevail over the island and a slight change in weather can be expected from 20th December, the Department of Meteorology stated.

There is a slight possibility for ground frost in some places in the Nuwara Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places on the island during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather can be expected in the sea areas around the island

Winds will be Northerly to Northwesterly in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Puttalam and winds will be Northerly to northeasterly in be the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.