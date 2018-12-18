Four arrested over excavating for treasure

-

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an incident of excavation for treasure hunting in a land in Hathe Ela area in Hasalaka.

Reportedly, the arrest has been made at a raid by the Hasalaka police.

Along with the suspects, Hasalaka Police had seized equipments used for the excavation of loot as well.

The arrested suspects are residents of Hasalaka and Girandurukotte areas.

They will be produced at the Mahiyangana Magistrate’s Court today (18).