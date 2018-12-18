Four arrested over excavating for treasure

Four arrested over excavating for treasure

December 18, 2018   09:59 am

-

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an incident of excavation for treasure hunting in a land in Hathe Ela area in Hasalaka.

Reportedly, the arrest has been made at a raid by the Hasalaka police.

Along with the suspects, Hasalaka Police had seized equipments used for the excavation of loot as well.

The arrested suspects are residents of Hasalaka and Girandurukotte areas.

They will be produced at the Mahiyangana Magistrate’s Court today (18).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories