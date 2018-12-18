Presidential Task Force in North & East meets with President

-

The Presidential Task Force appointed to monitor the development projects conducted in Northern and Eastern provinces have met with President Maithripala Sirisena for the 5th time.

The discussion was held yesterday (17) at the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s Media Division stated.

During the meeting, the Task Force reviewed the progress of the development projects implemented so far in the Northern and Eastern Provinces and the ways to accelerate the development process.

Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, Governors of the Northern and Eastern provinces, Secretary to the President Udaya R Seneviratne, public servants, Secretaries to the Ministries, Inspector General of Police, Pujith Jayasundara and others have participated in this meeting.

-PMD