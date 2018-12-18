Lorry collides with three-wheeler; one dead, three injured
A road accident near the Periyanilawani Saraswathie College Road Junction on the Akkaraipattu-Batticaloa road has killed one person and hospitalized three others.
The accident has occurred last afternoon (17), when a lorry en route to Batticaloa from Kalmunai collided with a three-wheeler arriving from the opposite direction.
The person deceased from the accident is a 68 year old named Sellathambi Navashrivayam from Kottakallara area.
The lorry driver and two 07-year old children who had been travelling in the three-wheeler are currently receiving treatment at the Kalmunai Hospital.
Kalmunai Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.