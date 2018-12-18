President meets UPFA parliamentarians

December 18, 2018   11:18 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A meeting of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarians is currently being held chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The meeting which commenced at 10 am this morning (18), is taking place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Reportedly, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has also joined the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Working Committee meeting is scheduled at 4pm this evening.

