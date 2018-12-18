All parties attend Party Leaders meeting

All parties attend Party Leaders meeting

December 18, 2018   12:39 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Party Leaders’ meeting commenced a short while ago presided by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and it is reported that partly leaders of all political parties representing the parliament are in attendance.

The agenda for the parliamentary session today (18) will be discussed at the meeting and, reportedly, a final decision regarding the posts of Opposition Leader and the Chief Opposition Whip will also be arrived at.

The parliament is convening for the first time after Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the Prime Minister. 

The UPFA parliamentarians who boycotted several parliamentary sessions will be attending today’s parliamentary session.

Members of the Parliament are currently arriving at the parliamentary premises to attend the parliamentary session today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories