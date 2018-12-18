All parties attend Party Leaders meeting

The Party Leaders’ meeting commenced a short while ago presided by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and it is reported that partly leaders of all political parties representing the parliament are in attendance.

The agenda for the parliamentary session today (18) will be discussed at the meeting and, reportedly, a final decision regarding the posts of Opposition Leader and the Chief Opposition Whip will also be arrived at.

The parliament is convening for the first time after Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the Prime Minister.

The UPFA parliamentarians who boycotted several parliamentary sessions will be attending today’s parliamentary session.

Members of the Parliament are currently arriving at the parliamentary premises to attend the parliamentary session today.